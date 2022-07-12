Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives $80.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 9,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $719,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $734,292.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,578,568.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,117 shares of company stock worth $4,732,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,714,000 after buying an additional 267,433 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,031,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,626,000 after buying an additional 446,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,293,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,736,000 after buying an additional 102,986 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

