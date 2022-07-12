Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives $80.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.86.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 0.90.
In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 9,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $719,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $734,292.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,578,568.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,117 shares of company stock worth $4,732,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,714,000 after buying an additional 267,433 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,031,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,626,000 after buying an additional 446,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,293,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,736,000 after buying an additional 102,986 shares during the last quarter.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
