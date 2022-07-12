PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) and Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) Critical Contrast

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) and Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PagerDuty and Ipsidy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty 0 2 10 0 2.83 Ipsidy 0 0 0 0 N/A

PagerDuty presently has a consensus price target of $43.35, suggesting a potential upside of 61.44%. Given PagerDuty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PagerDuty is more favorable than Ipsidy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of PagerDuty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Ipsidy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of PagerDuty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Ipsidy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PagerDuty and Ipsidy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty $281.40 million 8.38 -$107.46 million ($1.38) -19.46 Ipsidy $2.29 million 31.46 -$17.67 million N/A N/A

Ipsidy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PagerDuty.

Profitability

This table compares PagerDuty and Ipsidy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty -38.83% -41.92% -14.39% Ipsidy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ipsidy beats PagerDuty on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagerDuty (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc. operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. It serves various industries, including software and technology, telecommunications, retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and financial services. PagerDuty, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Ipsidy (Get Rating)

Ipsidy Inc. operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform to enable users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with camera. It provides VERIFIED, a multi-factor authentication solution designed to provide a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent; PROOF, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on chip based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and drivers licenses, as well as direct verification by national registries and other international databases; AUTHENTIFID that delivers FIDO2 authentication for password less login and transaction authentication tied to a trusted identity; and IDENTITY – PORTAL, which allows an enterprise to enroll customers using the Ipsidy portal. The company also offers SEARCH, a biometric matching software for desktop fingerprint capture and image processing; CARDPLUS, a secure plastic identity credentials and loyalty card products. In addition, it provides payment processing solutions, such as TRANXA, a multi-application payment gateway and switch that provides payment solutions for online retailers and physical merchant locations; and an unattended kiosk application and backend management system, which is integrated with a transit ticketing system. The company was formerly known as ID Global Solutions Corporation and changed its name to Ipsidy Inc. in February 2017. Ipsidy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Long Beach, New York.

