Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Pan African Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PAFRF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.