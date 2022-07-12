Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 170 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.8% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154,422 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $144.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.59. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

