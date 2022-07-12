Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) vs. Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Head to Head Review

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) and Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Paramount Group alerts:

This table compares Paramount Group and Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $726.79 million 2.12 -$20.35 million ($0.05) -140.77 Capital & Counties Properties PLC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital & Counties Properties PLC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Group.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Group and Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -1.84% -0.30% -0.16% Capital & Counties Properties PLC N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Paramount Group and Capital & Counties Properties PLC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 1 1 2 0 2.25 Capital & Counties Properties PLC 0 2 2 0 2.50

Paramount Group presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 45.60%. Given Paramount Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than Capital & Counties Properties PLC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of Paramount Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Paramount Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Paramount Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.