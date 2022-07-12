Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,749 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.69.

PH opened at $248.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.86. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

