Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Shares Down 6.1%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 39,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 135,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

Get Patriot One Technologies alerts:

About Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multi-sensor threat detection technologies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot One Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot One Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.