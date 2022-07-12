Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after purchasing an additional 419,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 104.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,703,000 after purchasing an additional 111,824 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Penumbra by 37.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Penumbra by 164.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 50,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,196 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $130.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -767.31 and a beta of 0.70. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $293.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.55.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

