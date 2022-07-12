Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) versus SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Financial Survey

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra -0.83% 1.97% 1.45% SI-BONE -67.00% -44.52% -32.13%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Penumbra and SI-BONE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 1 6 0 2.86 SI-BONE 0 0 6 0 3.00

Penumbra presently has a consensus price target of $264.43, indicating a potential upside of 102.70%. SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $31.57, indicating a potential upside of 139.54%. Given SI-BONE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Penumbra.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Penumbra and SI-BONE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $747.59 million 6.57 $5.28 million ($0.17) -767.31 SI-BONE $90.15 million 4.95 -$56.57 million ($1.85) -7.12

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than SI-BONE. Penumbra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SI-BONE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Penumbra has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Penumbra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of SI-BONE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Penumbra beats SI-BONE on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penumbra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands. It also provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for vascular applications under the Indigo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the Ruby Coil and Ruby LP brand names. In addition, the company offers microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand; and detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand, as well as immersive computer-based technologies and immersive therapeutics to promote health, motor function, and cognition under the Real Immersive System brand; and a complementary device for use with Ruby Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the Packing Coil and Packing Coil LP brands. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

SI-BONE Company Profile (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; and iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat fractures of the pelvis and for minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through distributors. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

