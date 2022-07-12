Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) and uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) and uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and uniQure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petros Pharmaceuticals N/A -52.48% -24.57% uniQure 61.76% 54.85% 41.53%

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and uniQure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petros Pharmaceuticals $7.81 million 2.23 -$8.99 million ($1.15) -0.73 uniQure $524.00 million 1.97 $329.59 million $6.89 3.22

uniQure has higher revenue and earnings than Petros Pharmaceuticals. Petros Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than uniQure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of uniQure shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.8% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of uniQure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Petros Pharmaceuticals and uniQure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A uniQure 0 0 8 0 3.00

uniQure has a consensus target price of $49.43, suggesting a potential upside of 123.07%. Given uniQure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe uniQure is more favorable than Petros Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, uniQure has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

uniQure beats Petros Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. The company markets its line of ED products in the form of vacuum erection device products. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About uniQure (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

