PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) Insider Manuel Zúñiga-Pflücker Purchases 6,800,000 Shares

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating) insider Manuel Zúñiga-Pflücker purchased 6,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £2,788,000 ($3,315,889.63).
LON:PTAL opened at GBX 39 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 39.22. PetroTal Corp. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63.50 ($0.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.00. The company has a market cap of £326.56 million and a P/E ratio of 487.50.
