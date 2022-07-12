PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) Insider Manuel Zúñiga-Pflücker Purchases 6,800,000 Shares

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating) insider Manuel Zúñiga-Pflücker purchased 6,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £2,788,000 ($3,315,889.63).

LON:PTAL opened at GBX 39 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 39.22. PetroTal Corp. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63.50 ($0.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.00. The company has a market cap of £326.56 million and a P/E ratio of 487.50.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

