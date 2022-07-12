Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,409,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total value of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,549 shares of company stock valued at $19,920,606. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,313.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,256.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,535.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.