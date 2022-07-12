Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.

PEYUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of PEYUF opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0386 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

