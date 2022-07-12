Physicians Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.9% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 131,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,274,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $178.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $469.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.89 and its 200-day moving average is $174.21.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.