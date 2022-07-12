Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.21. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $101,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 135.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

