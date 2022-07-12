Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.36. 187,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 909,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Platinum Group Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $134.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58.

Platinum Group Metals ( NYSE:PLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (NYSE:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

