Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $10.00. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 540,860 shares changing hands.

PLRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $831.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.16.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 1,542.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

