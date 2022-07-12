Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Trading Up 3.5%

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) shares were up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 34,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 34,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Portage Biotech by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Portage Biotech by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

