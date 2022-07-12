Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Trading Up 3.5%

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTGGet Rating) shares were up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 34,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 34,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Portage Biotech by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Portage Biotech by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

