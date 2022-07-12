Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Shares Up 2.1%

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.43). 59,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 380,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.40).

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 149.57. The company has a market cap of £189.50 million and a PE ratio of 1,333.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

In other news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea bought 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £1,805.60 ($2,147.48).

About Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI)

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

