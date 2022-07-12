Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires 895 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,013 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.5% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $264.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.72 and a 200-day moving average of $287.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

