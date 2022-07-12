Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.63.

A number of analysts have commented on PTGX shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.53.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.33 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 261.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $15,352,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,246,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

