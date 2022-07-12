Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 1,062,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,840,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,584,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,175,805.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 214.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in Prothena by 14.9% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 566,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,718,000 after acquiring an additional 73,438 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Prothena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 663,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter worth about $6,839,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. Prothena has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $79.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 33.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

