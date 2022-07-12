PTT Public (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) Shares Down 2.6%

PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69.

PTT Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petroleum and petrochemical company in Thailand, other Asian countries, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Upstream Petroleum and Natural Gas Business Group, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, and Technology and Engineering Group segments.

