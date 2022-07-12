PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $51.09 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of PHM opened at $44.00 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

