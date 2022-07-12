Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Rating) fell 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.13 and last traded at $21.20. 1,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Rating) by 575.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,993 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 10.39% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.