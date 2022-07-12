Qualtrics International (BATS:XM) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (BATS:XM – Get Rating) were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.39. Approximately 1,415,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

