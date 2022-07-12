QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) & Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Head-To-Head Analysis

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) and Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and Loyalty Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet 0.59% 1.16% 0.79% Loyalty Ventures N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for QuinStreet and Loyalty Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 1 2 0 2.67 Loyalty Ventures 0 1 2 0 2.67

QuinStreet presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Loyalty Ventures has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 283.48%. Given Loyalty Ventures’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Loyalty Ventures is more favorable than QuinStreet.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuinStreet and Loyalty Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $578.49 million 1.00 $23.56 million $0.07 150.45 Loyalty Ventures $735.31 million 0.11 -$2.34 million N/A N/A

QuinStreet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Loyalty Ventures.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of QuinStreet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Loyalty Ventures on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuinStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services and home services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loyalty Ventures Inc. provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors. The company helps financial services providers, retailers, and other consumer-facing businesses to create and increase customer loyalty across various touchpoints. Loyalty Ventures Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

