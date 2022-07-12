Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8,300.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($91.58) to GBX 8,000 ($95.15) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,300 ($110.61) to GBX 8,600 ($102.28) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of RBGLY opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $18.36.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
