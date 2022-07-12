Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. 160,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,261,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The firm has a market cap of $108.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.48, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Cat in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 29,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Red Cat by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 41,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.

