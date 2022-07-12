Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $12.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on RWT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company.

RWT stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $945.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 976,831 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 882,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 801,327 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,694,000 after acquiring an additional 531,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

