Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of RS opened at $173.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 27.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.