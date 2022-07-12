Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $757,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $264.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.81. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

