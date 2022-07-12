Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Repsol from €15.90 ($15.90) to €16.80 ($16.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.50 ($15.50) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repsol from €15.50 ($15.50) to €16.70 ($16.70) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of REPYY opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. Repsol has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Repsol had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $19.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repsol will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.26. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

