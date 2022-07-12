Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 864.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $1,508,465.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,515.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
