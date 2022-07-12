Reviewing BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ)

QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QHSLab and BrainsWay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QHSLab $1.41 million 2.11 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A BrainsWay $29.66 million 2.78 -$6.46 million ($0.21) -23.86

QHSLab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrainsWay.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. 74.2% of QHSLab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

QHSLab has a beta of -1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QHSLab and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QHSLab -59.57% -0.60% -0.14% BrainsWay -22.48% -12.27% -9.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for QHSLab and BrainsWay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QHSLab 0 0 1 0 3.00 BrainsWay 0 0 3 0 3.00

BrainsWay has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 212.71%. Given BrainsWay’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than QHSLab.

Summary

BrainsWay beats QHSLab on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QHSLab (Get Rating)

QHSLab, Inc., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine. In addition, the company provides quality health score lab expert system (QHSLab), a cloud-based SaaS system, which provides physicians and healthcare organizations with the ability to capture and store patient information electronically in a secure database; and distributes AllergiEnd, a diagnostic related product and allergen immunotherapy treatments to primary care physicians. Its products are designed to promote prevention, early detection, management, and reversal of chronic diseases. The company was formerly known as USA Equities Corp. and changed its name to QHSLab, Inc. in April 2022. QHSLab, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About BrainsWay (Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

