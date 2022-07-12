Reviewing Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) & Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) and Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Genmab A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takeda Pharmaceutical $31.79 billion 1.44 $2.05 billion $0.85 16.96 Genmab A/S $1.35 billion 16.29 $478.57 million $5.61 59.92

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Genmab A/S. Takeda Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genmab A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genmab A/S has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takeda Pharmaceutical 8.44% 12.20% 5.17% Genmab A/S 26.34% 10.90% 9.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and Genmab A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 2 1 0 2.33 Genmab A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Takeda Pharmaceutical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines. The company provides its products under the Entyvio, Gattex/Revestive, Alofisel, Natpara, Adynovate/Adynovi, Takhzyro, Elaprase, Vpriv, Gammagard Liquid/Kiovig, Hyqvia, Cuvitru, Albumin/Flexbumin, Ninlaro, and Alunbrig brands. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company has licensing agreements with Denali Therapeutics and Wave Life Sciences Ltd; collaboration agreements with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. and Rani Therapeutics LLC; license and research agreements with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.; research collaboration agreements with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.; and collaboration with Evox Therapeutics Ltd., as well as a licensing agreement with ProThera Biologics Inc. It also has strategic alliances with Egle Therapeutics SAS; Evotec SE; Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.; Carmine Therapeutics; HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC; KSQ Therapeutics; and Anima Biotech. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited was founded in 1781 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC. Its products include daratumumab to treat MM, non-MM blood cancers, and AL amyloidosis; GEN1047; tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB, and DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB for treating solid tumors; Epcoritamab for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and HexaBody-CD38 and DuoHexaBody-CD37 for treating hematological malignancies. The company's also develops products, which is in Phase 2 comprise Teclistamab for vaso-occlusive crises; Camidanlumab tesirine to treat hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 to treat MM; PRV-015 for treating celiac disease; Mim8 for treating haemophilia A; and Lu AF82422 for treating multiple system atrophy disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs. The company has a commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seagen Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin. It also has a collaboration agreement with CureVac AG for the research and development of differentiated mRNA-based antibody products; AbbVie for the development of epcoritamab; and collaborations with BioNTech, Janssen, Novo Nordisk A/S, BliNK Biomedical SAS, and Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.