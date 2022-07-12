Reviewing Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) & C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Immunocore and C4 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunocore -295.99% -61.86% -37.05% C4 Therapeutics -205.47% -24.10% -18.37%

Immunocore has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C4 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Immunocore and C4 Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunocore 0 0 2 0 3.00 C4 Therapeutics 1 4 3 0 2.25

Immunocore presently has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.14%. C4 Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $23.11, indicating a potential upside of 143.53%. Given C4 Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe C4 Therapeutics is more favorable than Immunocore.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.2% of Immunocore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immunocore and C4 Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunocore $35.80 million 50.15 -$180.86 million ($3.68) -11.12 C4 Therapeutics $45.78 million 10.12 -$83.89 million ($1.98) -4.79

C4 Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Immunocore. Immunocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C4 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

C4 Therapeutics beats Immunocore on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunocore (Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers. In addition, the company's programs for infectious diseases include IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; and IMC-M113V that is in pre-clinical development stage for patients with human immunosuppression virus. Further, it develops product candidates to provide precision targeted immunosuppression for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Immunocore Holdings plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About C4 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; CFT1946, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader targeting V600X mutant BRAF to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies; CFT8919, an orally bioavailable, allosteric, and mutant-selective BiDAC degrader of epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, with an L858R mutation in NSCLC; and earlier stage programs comprising RET degraders for the treatment of various cancers. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; Biogen MA, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

