Reviewing Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp $42.18 million 2.89 -$90,000.00 ($0.27) -59.26 Finward Bancorp $66.60 million 2.38 $14.96 million $3.55 10.42

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Malvern Bancorp. Malvern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finward Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp -5.39% -1.42% -0.18% Finward Bancorp 18.42% 8.75% 0.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Malvern Bancorp and Finward Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malvern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Finward Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Finward Bancorp has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.43%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Malvern Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Malvern Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. The company also provides loans, such as commercial construction and real estate loans, consumer loans, unsecured overdraft lines of credit, and personal loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit on deposit; residential mortgages; and one- to four-family first mortgage loans, as well as investment advisory services to individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits. In addition, it offers life and health insurance, long term care, automobile, homeowners, and liability insurance services. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning services, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. As of March 2, 2022, the company operated through 30 locations in Lake and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana and South Chicagoland. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

