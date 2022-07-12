Reviewing Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.4% of Ozon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Ozon and 1stdibs.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 1 1 0 2.50 1stdibs.Com 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ozon currently has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 257.76%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Ozon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ozon is more favorable than 1stdibs.Com.

Profitability

This table compares Ozon and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon -33.28% -177.42% -31.85% 1stdibs.Com -24.25% -15.64% -12.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ozon and 1stdibs.Com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon $2.42 billion 1.04 -$772.19 million ($4.20) -2.76 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million 2.17 -$20.96 million ($0.99) -5.91

1stdibs.Com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ozon. 1stdibs.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ozon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats Ozon on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ozon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company provides products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising and financial services, as well as airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

