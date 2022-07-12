Reviewing Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) & American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) and American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Root has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Financial Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Root and American Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -137.46% -82.88% -33.22% American Financial Group 28.14% 21.08% 3.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Root shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of American Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Root shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of American Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Root and American Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Root $345.40 million 0.76 -$521.10 million ($1.99) -0.52 American Financial Group $6.55 billion 1.79 $2.00 billion $21.84 6.32

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Root and American Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 7 2 0 2.10 American Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Root currently has a consensus price target of $5.31, suggesting a potential upside of 415.24%. American Financial Group has a consensus price target of $161.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.09%. Given Root’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Root is more favorable than American Financial Group.

Summary

American Financial Group beats Root on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Root (Get Rating)

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About American Financial Group (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

