Reviewing Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) & North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF)

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) and North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Village Super Market and North West, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 N/A North West 0 2 1 0 2.33

North West has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.67%. Given North West’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe North West is more favorable than Village Super Market.

Profitability

This table compares Village Super Market and North West’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Super Market 1.15% 8.95% 3.50% North West N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Village Super Market and North West’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Super Market $2.03 billion 0.16 $19.99 million $1.62 14.02 North West N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Village Super Market has higher revenue and earnings than North West.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Village Super Market shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Village Super Market shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Village Super Market beats North West on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Super Market (Get Rating)

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

About North West (Get Rating)

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands. The Canadian operations also provides contract tele-pharmacist services to rural hospitals and health centers; water and air-based transportation services; and produce and fresh meats to independent grocery stores. Its international operations include 30 Alaska Commercial Company stores that provides food and general merchandise to remote and rural regions; 12 Cost-U-Less mid-size warehouse stores, which offers discount food and general merchandise; 4 Quickstop convenience stores; 9 Riteway food markets; and Pacific Alaska wholesale, a distributor to independent grocery stores, commercial accounts, and individual households in rural Alaska. The North West Company Inc. was founded in 1668 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

