Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Stock Price Down 15.2%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Rating) shares traded down 15.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.83. 24,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 83,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

