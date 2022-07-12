Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 671.14 ($7.98).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 617 ($7.34) to GBX 574 ($6.83) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.25) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 600.20 ($7.14) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 570.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 630. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 518.50 ($6.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810 ($9.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,728.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

