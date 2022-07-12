Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $667.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTMVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rightmove from GBX 650 ($7.73) to GBX 618 ($7.35) in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($8.61) to GBX 640 ($7.61) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

