Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Shares Up 0.2%

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.53. 3,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 4,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned 0.51% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

