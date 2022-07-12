Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Shares Down 3.1%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 9,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 53,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$7.41 million and a P/E ratio of 7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
About Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM)
