Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Shares Down 3.1%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 9,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 53,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$7.41 million and a P/E ratio of 7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Alberta, Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. As of April 14, 2022, it owned and operated 26 private liquor stores.

