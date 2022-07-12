Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ROG opened at $260.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rogers has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $274.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.13.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.39. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Rogers’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Rogers by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Rogers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Rogers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rogers by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

