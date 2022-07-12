Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.