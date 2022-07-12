Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.27

Shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.27 and traded as high as $15.58. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 108,324 shares.
Separately, TheStreet raised Rubicon Technology from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
