Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Shares Down 2.6%

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Rating) was down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.

About Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor USA. The company offers life and health insurance, employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

